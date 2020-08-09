Trump order on federal unemployment payments is ‘laughable’: Cuomo

Blank stimulus checks are seen on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies, in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 8, 2008.

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s executive order enhancing unemployment benefits by $400 a week through the end of the year, but requiring states to cover 25% of the cost is “laughable” and “impossible,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.

The president announced the move on Saturday as part of several executive orders aimed at lessening the financial burden Americans are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic amid a stalemate over relief legislation in Congress.

When asked at a press briefing what would happen if states did not cover their portion, the president said “if they don’t, they don’t,” adding that “they have the money.”

Cuomo, however, said states can’t afford to cover 25% of the cost without additional federal funding, which he and several other governors have been demanding for months.

“The concept of saying to states, ‘you pay 25% of the unemployment insurance,’ is just laughable,” the governor said on Sunday during a coronavirus teleconference with reporters. “The whole issue here was getting state and local funding. You can’t now say to states who have no funding, ‘and you have to pay 25% of the unemployment insurance cost.'”

Cuomo said doing so would cost the state at least $4 billion.

New York’s budget has already been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo has previously estimated a $14 billion loss of revenue and about a $5 billion cost related to fighting the virus.

“What the president has done has made it impossible, impossible on the state,” the governor added.

COVID-19 relief needs to come from legislation in Congress, not the president, Cuomo said.

“If they don’t get it passed. If the president’s not willing to get it passed then this is just an additional failure in a series of failures with this COVID crisis,” he said.

The governor also questioned the viability of the executive orders.

“Just by law, you’re not going to be able to do what you have to do by executive order,” he said. “He can’t do it with an executive order. It’s on shaky ground legally, but even to the extent that he’s executive orders, they aren’t going to meet the demand.”

This story comprises reporting from Scripps National and The Associated Press.