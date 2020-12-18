Trump officials’ inaction means vaccine vials have nowhere to go; meanwhile vials already here contain extra doses

A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.

NEW YORK — Mixed signals from Washington regarding the coronavirus vaccine are resulting in a shortage of doses in some parts of the country, including New Jersey.

However, in contrast, a fulfillment oversight by Pfizer, the only vaccine manufacturer that’s currently distributing the shot in the U.S., has left New York and some other states with extra doses to administer.

Those were among many new developments on Friday in the fight to prevent COVID-19.

Friday morning began with Vice President Mike Pence getting his coronavirus shot, in a photo op with his wife, Karen, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“Hope is on the way,” Pence later said. “The American people can be confident. We have one, and perhaps within hours, two safe vaccines,” he added, referring to the FDA’s then-expected authorization of a second vaccine by Moderna.

It was approved later Thursday night.

Also in Washington on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got vaccinated. President-elect Joe Biden’s office announced that he’ll get his shot on Monday.

Meanwhile, there was a big contrast from the Oval Office. President Donald Trump, who won’t say when he’ll get vaccinated, retweeted two different claims of mask wearing not being effective.

That kind of mixed signaling from the White House is apparently related to probing comments from New Jersey’s governor on Friday morning, who shed light on the administration’s adjusting of vaccine inventory figures.

“We’re still trying to get to the bottom of what we understand will be 20% reduction of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine shipments, at least in the near term,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a question and answer section of an unrelated morning news conference.

His comments underscored how inaction from the Trump administration is affecting how much vaccine is being delivered.

Pfizer issued a statement on Thursday night that said, in part, “We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses” from the federal government.

Moderna was set to become the second pharmaceutical company to begin distribution of a coronavirus vaccine. That’s expected to begin as early as this weekend, after Moderna’s vaccine received emergency approval on Thursday by the FDA’s panel of independent experts. It also got approval on Friday by New York State medical experts.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about it at his briefing on Friday.

Also, even as some states aren’t receiving enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the situation in New York is different, thanks to a slight production oversight that’s working in states’ favor.

“The supply of vaccines is bigger than we thought,” Cuomo said. “It turns out that there’s 40% more doses in [each] vial.”

In other words, while each Pfizer vial is supposed to contain enough for five doses, there’s actually a greater quantity.

“There can be six doses, or seven doses,” Cuomo said.

New York is on course to receive 176,000 doses from Pfizer. That extra 20 to 40% in each vial translates into a total of up to 246,000 doses.

Still, that’s less than 1% of what’s needed to vaccinate eligible New Yorkers.

It’s why Johnson & Johnson’s news on Friday is being welcomed by health authorities and physicians. The New Jersey-based company announced that it’s on course to request emergency authorization in February for its vaccine.

That, if approved, would require just one dose. Other vaccines so far require two.