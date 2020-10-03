Trump given Remdesivir during hospitalization after coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — A feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at Walter Reed Hospital for treatment of COVID-19, as new cases arose among some of his top advisers and allies.

Attention is particularly focused on last Saturday’s White House event announcing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

At least seven attendees say they have tested positive for the virus, including former White House aide Kellyanne Conway and two Republican senators.

The White House says Trump was expected to stay at the military hospital for a few days.

The president has access to some of the nation’s best doctors at Walter Reed Hospital. There is also a presidential suite complete with offices and space for him to work.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president was taking a variety of treatments, most notably the Regeneron antibody cocktail, which has only been tried on 275 patients as part of an early trial.

Trump was also taking the broad-spectrum antiviral medication Remdesivir, according to Conley, as well as Vitamin D, zinc, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin.

As of Friday evening, the president did not need supplemental oxygen, Conley said.