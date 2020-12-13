COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan on Dec. 13, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan — The first trucks carrying Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for widespread use in the United States have pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing plant.

The shipments Sunday morning set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history. The shots that are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak are expected to reach some states by Monday morning.

Initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be limited to health care workers and nursing home residents.

Nurse Ella Pasaquariello said she was eager for doses to arrive in New York not just for herself, but also for her 92-year-old father, Dino Sabatelli. He’s a nursing home resident and COVID-19 survivor.

Pasaquariello’s husband, who’s also a health care worker, will receive an early dose of the vaccine.

New Jersey is expected to receive 76,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine while New York is expected to get 170,000 doses.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city’s Vaccine Command Center will open on Monday to ensure distribution is fast, effective and fair.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues.

