Troubling uptick in NYC coronavirus cases continues

KEW GARDENS, Queens — The recent uptick in coronavirus cases is the biggest threat of a resurgence New York City has seen since the pandemic hit in March.

In Brooklyn and Queens, the red zones of several clusters are neighborhoods that account for more than 25% of COVID-19 cases citywide, according to the city Health Department.

The city and state have taken action, implementing a plan that closes schools and businesses and restricts capacity for houses of worship in the hardest hit areas.

In Kew Gardens, one of the red zones, restaurant owner Nick Karas urged his fellow residents to follow the rules.

“Everyone needs to follow the city’s protocol. We gotta do it. We have to do it,” he said. “We have no choice right now. We have to survive, so we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”

Karas said he can’t afford another full shutdown. For him, takeout orders are not enough to stay open.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, said the days of warnings are over and enforcement of the new restrictions is necessary.

De Blasio said if the resurgence isn’t stopped now, it will consume the entire city.

While the NYPD is leading a team of other city agencies to enforce safety measures, the department is battling its own coronavirus resurgence.

There were 36 officers who called out sick last week. Five officers in the 48th Precinct and four officers in the 71st Precinct have tested positive for COVID-19, PIX11 has learned.

