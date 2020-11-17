Travel tips for a Thanksgiving like no other

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — While many people are staying put this year, some will ultimately travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Whether it’s by choice or necessity, people will take planes, trains and automobiles as they have in the past.

“Yes, I am definitely nervous for them to fly,” Westchester mom Liz Templeton said Tuesday.

Her two children are at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. The college kids need to get home for Thanksgiving, as their school is shutting down for in-person learning until January.

“They have the KN95 masks. They have face shields, although I can’t guarantee they are going to wear them, but they both have them. They have gloves and then I just said, obviously stay out of the bathrooms and sanitize your hands at all times,” Templeton said.

As airlines focus on in-flight COVID-19 precautions with masks, air filtration and deep cleaning, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has implemented new protocols as well.

“Due to the lower passenger volume, we haven’t had to use all of the security lanes at the check points. However, for Thanksgiving, we indeed will be opening up more lanes and having more lanes staffed with our TSA officers for the holiday,” TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

The Port Authority requires all travelers to wear masks in its facilities. TSA officers wear gloves and masks. Some wear face shields or goggles if they aren’t standing behind acrylic barriers.

Airports are normally jammed this time of the year, but AAA said it’s expecting air travel to be down by nearly half compared to prior years.

While tri-state officials have urged people to stay put for Thanksgiving, AAA said road trips will be the main form of travel this year.

“Minimizing your contact is what you have to do if you are taking a driving trip these days and you can do that by having more provisions in your vehicle and being able to avoid stops and exposures,” Robert Sinclair Jr. of AAA Northeast said.

If you rent a car, AAA recommended drivers use disinfecting wipes to clean door handles, steering wheels, gear shifts and control panels.

Amtrak said its trains and stations will have enhanced safety measures as well.

But as much as safety protocols are in place for travel, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said people should really consider not having a large gathering.

“Do I want to get 10,15, 20 people flying in from different parts of the country? That’s a wonderful, beautiful tradition that we have, but maybe the time now is to take an assessment of that risk benefit ratio and maybe modify what you do from now,” Dr. Fauci said.

Correction: Lisa Farbstein’s employer has been updated.