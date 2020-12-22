Toys promote physical activity and mental health for kids during pandemic

NEW YORK — One of the top toy trends this year is something called “mind-body builders,” focusing on toys and games promoting physical activity and mental health.

This year has been a tough one for so many families and the toys we give children may be ones that can help them cope with this pandemic.

Toy Insider editor-in-chief Marissa DiBartolo says for teens, who are having a lot of anxiety and not coping well with remote learning, figure toys are really great to provide a tactile sensory play break from learning. For younger kids, toys that can be therapeutic, leading to deeper sleep, less anxiety and better cognitive function for are recommended.

None of these toys you can see in the video above need batteries, because they’re all powered by your child’s imagination.