Tischler charged in alleged red zone riot, cases dip in affected areas

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Harold “Heshy” Tischler did not say a word to reporters as he was escorted out of Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday evening after being arraigned in front of a judge.

The activist and city council candidate from the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community of Borough Park faces several criminal charges, including inciting to riot, following restlessness on the streets due to COVID-19 regulations.

Tischler was seen on cell phone video leading a crowd of angry young men, who swarmed around Kornbluh, a reporter for the media outlet Jewish Insider.

Additionally, Tischler allegedly influencing a crowd to protest outside journalist Jacob Kornbluh’s home this weekend.

Tischler’s lawyers deny the charges.

“He has not directed, in any way, directed nor tried to influence anybody to have any contact with the alleged plaintiff,” defense attorney Abraham Hoschander said.

But devoting extended coverage to Tischler would distract from the larger, arguably more important issue of spiking COVID-19 infection rates in Borough Park, and the other so called red zones across New York City and the rest of the Empire State.

And for the first time in two weeks, there is some good news to report.

The average infection rate in the red zones fell by nearly half, down to 3.7%.

That’s significant progress, even as members of the Orthodox Jewish community accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of singling them out.

“They’re not annoyed by red zone regulations,” Cuomo said Monday. “They’re annoyed by initial close down regulations seven months ago they never followed.”

Kornbluh — who caught the community’s wrath for reporting that synagogues were indeed holding large services and breaking social distancing rules during the initial citywide shutdown — said the tension filled back-and-forth between Cuomo and the Orthodox Jewish community has created a teachable moment.

“I hope that this is a wake up call,” he said, “that the community sees that when there’s a spotlight on the community, you try to disobey the law, you try to engage in violence — it doesn’t serve your cause. I also think it;s an opportunity right now for the governor, who understands that he wasn’t able to enforce his limits on 10 people per synagogue.”