Tips for traveling this holiday season amid the pandemic

NEW YORK — This holiday season, you’ll be seeing lots of folks on planes, trains and automobiles, as always.

AAA estimates 85 million Americans will travel in the days before Christmas through Jan. 3. That’s despite dire warnings and fears of another COVID-19 surge.

If the scenes this week at airports nationwide are any indication, Americans are not heeding the guidance from public health experts and even President-elect Joe Biden.

“Like we did over Thanksgiving, we all have to care enough about each other to stay apart a little bit longer,” said Biden at a news conference Tuesday.

The TSA has screened 5 million people since Friday. Tens of millions more are expected to travel by car or train.

Officials fear another COVID-19 surge, even worse than what we saw after Thanksgiving. It’s those indoor holiday gatherings with friends and family that is of utmost concern.

Dr Jake Deutsch is clinical director and founder of Cure Urgent Care NYC.

“Indoors, the circulation is the most suitable environment for viruses to hang out and potentially to be spread,” said Deutsch.

The safest thing is for you to stay home, but if you’re planning on a gathering, there are measures you can take to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

“When it comes to the virology of viruses, they don’t care about holidays, they don’t care about obligations to family, they just want to continue to spread and we’re seeing that,” said Deutsch.

Getting tested prior to travel is important, but it’s useless unless you take precautions from the moment that swab leaves your nose. Those public health precautions are what we’ve become accustomed to — face coverings, hand washing, social distancing.

“We see people getting a test before they go home but if you don’t have strict protocols for being cautious after that test, you might as well not have had that exam,” said Deutsch.

Other tips:

Wear a mask, even while indoors.

Consider an outdoor meal.

For indoor gatherings, use a fan or open the windows.

Keep the gathering to a small number of people.

Social distance at home.

“Anywhere you can increase ventilation is going to be ideal,” said Deutsch. “If you have the ability to space your dining room or open presents a long distance away, it might not be as intimate, but it might be effective. We’re social distancing when we’re in a store, you should consider social distancing at home.”

Experts even suggest you skip caroling this year. Singing is projecting your voice and expelling potentially harmful respiratory droplets.

Dr. Deutsch has one final reminder.

“It’s not too late to change your plans and if you’re really thinking long and hard about it, the right answer is to stay home,” said Deutsch. “Taking a little bit of a hit on your personal or family experiences and thinking about those frontline workers i think is the ultimate holiday message.”

Public health guidance also advises you get tested upon returning home from your travels and holiday gathering.