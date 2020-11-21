Time is running out to request $1,200 stimulus check from IRS

NEW YORK — The clock is ticking for those who have not yet claimed their $1,200 federal coronavirus stimulus check.
The IRS deadline for those who did not file a tax return the last two years to request a stimulus check is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
To find out the status of your stimulus check, click here.
Not sure if you’re eligible? Here’s a breakdown:
- $2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 – $198,000 will receive a prorated check).
- $1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 – $99,000 will receive a prorated check).
- $1,200 – Heads of households earning less than $112,500 (heads of households earning $112,500 – $136,000 will receive a prorated check).
- $500 – Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).