Time is running out to request $1,200 stimulus check from IRS

Blank stimulus checks are seen on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies, in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 8, 2008.

NEW YORK — The clock is ticking for those who have not yet claimed their $1,200 federal coronavirus stimulus check.

The IRS deadline for those who did not file a tax return the last two years to request a stimulus check is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Not sure if you’re eligible? Here’s a breakdown:



$2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 – $198,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 – $99,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Heads of households earning less than $112,500 (heads of households earning $112,500 – $136,000 will receive a prorated check).

$500 – Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).