‘Delineated pods,’ virtual queuing required to visit Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

A view of the Rockefeller Plaza during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN — Celebrating the holidays in New York City wouldn’t be the same without the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, but this year, tickets will be needed to visit the decorated tree.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced over the weekend the city is working on a ticketing plan to limit the number of people visiting the tree at the same time to prevent overcrowding and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We expect some efforts to make sure there’s ample space like we did in previous years where we closed off some lanes of traffic. But, again, remember, we want to make really clear to people not to come out in large numbers and to be really smart about distancing. So, we’re going to adjust those plans to achieve that goal,” de Blasio said.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will still be nationally aired on Wednesday at 8 p.m. However, the event will be closed to the public this year.

The tree will be available for public viewing from Thursday, Dec. 3 through early January 2021 under the following protocols:

General rules



The Tree will be lit from 6 a.m. to midnight every day.

Virtual queuing will be activated to manage lines. Guests can scan a QR code to see wait time and receive an SMS to return to the line.

Five-minute tree viewing limit.

Masks mandated at all times.​

Six feet social distancing will be enforced.

Guests will be directed to delineated pods, spaced six feet apart, with no more than four people in one pod. Groups of more than four people will be separated into two pods.​

Center Plaza, where the tree is physically located, will be closed to the public.

Entrance to tree viewing and social distancing will be managed by Tishman Speyer security.

Tree viewing entrances and zones



49 th and 50 th Streets between 5 th and 6 th Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic (limited loading dock access for Rockefeller Center tenants only).

and 50 Streets between 5 and 6 Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic (limited loading dock access for Rockefeller Center tenants only). Tree viewing entrances located on 49 th and 50 th streets at 5 th and 6 th avenues ONLY.

and 50 streets at 5 and 6 avenues Dedicated tree viewing zones located on 49 th and 50 th Streets between 5 th and 6 th Avenues ONLY.

and 50 Streets between 5 and 6 Avenues ONLY. The Rink at Rockefeller Center will be accessible on 49th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues.​

RETAIL/TENANTS



The Channel Gardens (gardens located between 49 th and 50 th streets just west of 5 th Avenue) will be open for retail customers and tenants only, not open for tree viewing.

and 50 streets just west of 5 Avenue) will be open for retail customers and tenants only, not open for tree viewing. Shops and restaurants in the Concourse can be accessed from 49 th and 50 th Streets.

and 50 Streets. Rockefeller Center tenants will have regular access to their spaces with tenant ID