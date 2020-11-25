Thanksgiving will be ‘weird’ without big gatherings, says de Blasio, but it’s in the name of safety

NEW YORK — With COVID-19 cases expected to drastically increase during and after the holiday season, New York state is now preparing a new strategy to fight coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about it on Wednesday, the same day that orange and yellow microcluster zones took effect in Staten Island and Upper Manhattan, as well as in parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the Thanksgiving holiday would be “weird” for him without his extended family and friends around, but it was part of a wider effort to alter or suspend holiday traditions in the name of safety and good health.

Cuomo, at his daily briefing, said that he and his advisers anticipate a significant spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays.

As a result, said the governor, “The experts have advised us to prepare a plan for the winter.”

“[The] greatest fear is you overwhelm the hospital system,” Cuomo continued. “We’re going to take a serious look at that hospitalization rate increase.”

He added that the situation currently in Staten Island is a prototype for how other parts of the state may need to react to a rising COVID-19 situation.

“We have an area in the state, Staten Island, where we have already opened a field hospital,” said the governor.

The South Beach Psychiatric Center is a state mental health hospital that is now housing coronavirus patients because Staten Island University Hospital next door was starting to get overwhelmed. That’s the same approach, the governor said, that he’s preparing to implement statewide.

For now, though, Staten Island remains one of the hardest hit locations in the state. On Wednesday, its designation as a yellow zone in the north half, and an orange zone in the south, went into effect.

Orange shuts down personal care businesses, like salons, for example, and restaurants are takeout only. Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan also went yellow on Wednesday, with gatherings limited to 25, and businesses open with more strict requirements.

Across the city as a whole, the COVID-19 rate is still elevated, as de Blasio pointed out at his daily briefing.

“The seven-day rolling average is 3.05%,” the mayor said. ” So it continues to tick up, but knock on wood, and let us pray it ticks up slowly.

That figure needs to be below one percent to stop viral spread. It’s why the state and city are telling people to stay at home and apart as much as possible for Thanksgiving traditions, including the parade, this year.

“Remember,” the mayor told PIX11 News during his daily briefing, the parade route this year is “happening over the course of about a block, so it’s a very limited area. It’s quite easy for the NYPD to segment it off and just say to people, ‘Hey, this is not a place to gather.'”

People who happened to be at the tiny parade route — 34th Street between 6th and 7th avenues — said that the advice of experts to stay away from crowds and large gatherings is best to follow.

“If there were ever a year I was not going to come out,” said Freedom Bremner, “it’s this year.”

Susan Healey, another passerby in the area, said, “I would be afraid to come in person” to the parade area on Thanksgiving Day. “The crowds are too dangerous,” she said.

Lisa Porter was on her way to work at a hospital in Midtown. She said that keeping cirlces small is the best way to prevent COVID-19 spread, and that she was living by that rule for the holiday.

“My first cousins,” she said, “they lost their mom recently during the COVID. So I’m hanging with them. It’s going to be kind of sad happy.”

She added that it will be a very small gathering.

De Blasio described his own Thanksgiving dinner this year as being emotionally challenging.

“It’s going to be just plain weird,” he said, “to not be with some of the people I’m closest to. We just have to get through one Thanksgiving this way, and the next one will be better.”