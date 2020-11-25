Thanksgiving travel lighter than usual, though many are still taking the risk

NEW YORK — New Yorkers braved another day of long lines at COVID-19 testing sites ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Daniel Griffin is the chief of infectious diseases at urgent care center ProHEALTH.

“We expected people to travel around the holidays,” Griffin said. “We ramped up in all our sites.”

That’s in spite of federal and local guidance.

“A lot of people have decided that it’s not going to work for them to follow the guidance of stay home.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommended enjoying a small Thanksgiving gathering with the people you already live with.

Many New Yorkers have chosen to stay local, so instead of the typical day-before-Thanksgiving bustle, LaGuardia airport saw a slow but steady stream of fliers Wednesday.

“If you’re going to travel by airplane, and a lot of people are as we see at the airports, put your mask on before you enter the terminal. Keep that mask on until you leave, you know. Eat or drink before you went to the terminal,” Griffin advised.

Vlad was traveling to see family in Las Vegas.

“We’re young, we don’t have any pre-existing conditions. We’re observing all the safety precautions and we’re staying in our little pod,” he said.

Dr. Dave Montgomery advised keeping a distance of six to 10 feet away from fellow fliers when you can, and pay attention other passengers.

“If you see somebody that was not practicing the typical measures that we know work still today,” he said, “distance yourself completely as you possibly can.”

And while frequent testing can help stop the spread, experts say a negative test isn’t permission to go against precautions.

“A test cannot predict the future, and no test is 100% sensitive,” Griffin explained.