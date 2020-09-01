Tenants march as calls for rent protections intensify

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Tenants and homeless New Yorkers marched from Brooklyn’s eviction court of the office of a city marshal, who carries out evictions, Tuesday.

They hope their voices are heard all the way in Albany.

On Oct. 1, the freeze on residential evictions in New York state will come to an end.

Tuesday’s protest was a part of “No Evictions, No Police,” a national day of action.

In New York, marchers called on state Senate and Assembly leaders to pass a bill that would eliminate evictions and foreclosures for a full year from the end of the pandemic.

In recent weeks, tenants and landlords have sorted through a constantly changing maze of rules on rent payments during the pandemic.

Across the state, while renters cannot be evicted for missing payments after March 7, they still owe the money.

After Oct. 1, tenants can be evicted again for reasons other than non-payment of rent.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement