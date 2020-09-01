Tenants march as calls for rent protections intensify

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Tenants and homeless New Yorkers marched from Brooklyn’s eviction court of the office of a city marshal, who carries out evictions, Tuesday.

They hope their voices are heard all the way in Albany.

On Oct. 1, the freeze on residential evictions in New York state will come to an end.

Tuesday’s protest was a part of “No Evictions, No Police,” a national day of action.

In New York, marchers called on state Senate and Assembly leaders to pass a bill that would eliminate evictions and foreclosures for a full year from the end of the pandemic.

In recent weeks, tenants and landlords have sorted through a constantly changing maze of rules on rent payments during the pandemic.

Across the state, while renters cannot be evicted for missing payments after March 7, they still owe the money.

After Oct. 1, tenants can be evicted again for reasons other than non-payment of rent.