Syracuse University reports COVID-19 contamination in waste water

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University is reporting a detection of coronavirus in the wastewater of one of their buildings.

The incident was explained in a letter to residents of Ernie Davis Hall by Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie. He said the detection happened late Thursday night. The school completed testing of all residents and staff working in the building.

“Our wastewater testing of all residence halls is designed to proactively advance our ability to trace and isolate possible COVID-19 infections on our campus,” Haynie said. “Importantly, like with other COVID-related data and information, we are committed to full transparency related to this effort.”

Haynie adds that tests of wastewater at one other university building, Sadler Hall, detected a “very weak” virus signal in the wastewater. However, Haynie says it’s a “different” situation from Ernie Davis Hall because several Sadler residents recently recovored from COVID-19 and all other buildings tested produced negative results.

All Ernie Davis Hall residents are self-quarantine as part of university protocol. Sadler Hall residents will not be required to do the same and will instead have comprehensive COVID-19 testing.