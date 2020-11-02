Survey: Pandemic changing how hiring managers view unemployed candidates

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A new survey shows a majority of Americans believe there’s a negative stigma associated with unemployment, but hiring managers say the coronavirus pandemic has changed how they view job-loss.

According to LinkedIn, many people are too embarrassed to disclose their job status, but the company says 96% of hiring managers say they would hire candidates who were laid off due to the pandemic.

Experts suggest to start by telling family and friends who may have leads and connections to job opportunities.