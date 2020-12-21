Surgeon General Jerome Adams on new coronavirus strains, importance of getting vaccinated

NEW YORK — Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined the PIX11 Morning News Monday to urge Americans to follow the science when educating themselves about new coronavirus strains and vaccine safety.

Despite some reports indicating a COVID-19 mutation in the United Kingdom is more infectious, Adams says it does not appear to be deadlier and it remains unclear if it is more contagious.

On vaccines, Adams echoed other officials’ statements that they are safe.

Some vaccine recipients may experience a headache or fever, but this is normal, according to Adams.

“I’m a doctor, I’m a scientist, I’m African America, and I got this vaccine to protect myself and my community,” Adams said.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Adams asked coronavirus survivors to donate their plasma. To learn more, visit TheFightIsInUs.org.