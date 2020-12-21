Surgeon General Jerome Adams on new coronavirus strains, importance of getting vaccinated

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined the PIX11 Morning News Monday to urge Americans to follow the science when educating themselves about new coronavirus strains and vaccine safety.

Despite some reports indicating a COVID-19 mutation in the United Kingdom is more infectious, Adams says it does not appear to be deadlier and it remains unclear if it is more contagious.

On vaccines, Adams echoed other officials’ statements that they are safe.

Some vaccine recipients may experience a headache or fever, but this is normal, according to Adams.

“I’m a doctor, I’m a scientist, I’m African America, and I got this vaccine to protect myself and my community,” Adams said.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Adams asked coronavirus survivors to donate their plasma. To learn more, visit TheFightIsInUs.org.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants