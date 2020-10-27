SUNY requiring negative COVID-19 test before students leave for Thanksgiving break

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s public university system is requiring students to test negative for the coronavirus before they can leave for Thanksgiving break.

State University of New York officials hope to prevent community spread as students from across the country return home for the holiday.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said the system’s 64 colleges and universities must come up with plans by Nov. 5 to test about 140,000 students within 10 days before Thanksgiving break.

SUNY plans to transition most colleges and universities to remote learning after Thanksgiving.

Colleges are required to isolate or quarantine any residential student who tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to COVID-19 in the 14 days before Thanksgiving break.

