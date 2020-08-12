Sunset Park sees uptick in COVID-19 cases; NYC to expand outreach, testing in neighborhood

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — As New York City continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, expanded testing will be available to a Brooklyn neighborhood after reporting an uptick in confirmed cases.

There will be expanded outreach in the Sunset Park neighborhood beginning Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said as he urged New Yorkers to get tested.

“This is in fact going to be an example of the way we keep this infection rate low. By getting out there strongly into communities, making sure people know that testing is free and available, telling everyone you need to get tested and following up consistently on those test results.” he said.

Sunset Park resident Matt Neal said he wasn’t surprised by the news of the uptick.

“Could be anywhere. There are a lot of people with modest means in this neighborhood,” Neal said. “Highly concentrated living situations for a lot of people: large families, small apartments, not a lot of financial resources.”

The uptick is a very limited number of cases, but the mayor hopes to target and mitigate the spread, according to de Blasio.

The mayor announced an expanded hyperlocal response at Sunset Park, which includes live and robocalls and knocking on all doors.

Long time Sunset Park community leader Dennis Flores was skeptical.

“Here we are in the danger zone and Sunset Park is in the blind spot again. How? It’s a melting pot. It’s a migrant community, immigrant community,” Flores said. “There’s the Asian community. There’s Latinos. There’s so many different groups and there’s a lack of information in all these different languages. And they’re not communicating effectively, and they’re not responding to the needs of this community.”

Over 3,300 New Yorkers have been tested in Sunset Park within the past two weeks, with 228 tests coming back positive, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

To further increase the testing capacity, two mobile testing units will be stationed in the area, which can conduct 80 to 100 tests a day:

Corner of 44th Street and Sixth Avenue in Brooklyn 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available Wednesday, Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 through Aug. 21.

CORE: Brooklyn Herald Gospel Center (809 44th St.) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 15 and 16)



Beginning Monday, the city will expand the rapid point-of-care testing to the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

“The Sunset Park community is going to see even more of us in the days ahead,” Chokshi said.

