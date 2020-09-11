Suffolk County postpones fall high school sports to 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Suffolk County has postponed all its high school sports until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Section 11, the governing body of interscholastic sports in Suffolk County, voted to postpone the fall sports season and announced three seasons will be condensed from January through June.

The vote came just weeks after they hoped to continue with sports in the fall.

Three complete seasons will be run for the varsity, junior varsity and modified levels, allowing teams to play an adapted season with a culminating championship event.

The seasons will run as follows:

Varsity and JV

Season 1 (Winter), January 4- February 27

Season 2 (Fall), March 1- May 1

Season 3 (Spring), April 26- June 19

Modified sports

Season 1 (Winter), January 4- February 6

Season 2 (Late Winter), February 8- Mar 20

Season 3 (Fall), March 22- May 8

Season 4 (Spring), May 10- June 12