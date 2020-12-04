Study: Black patients more likely to die of COVID-19 — but fare better results when hospitalized

NEW YORK — A new study from NYU Langone is shedding light on the racial disparities in the fight against COVID-19.

We’ve known for a while that Black and Hispanic patients have disproportionately contracted and died from COVID-19 across the nation. These patients are more likely to be uninsured or under-insured, thus more likely to die at home.

But the study from NYU said Black patients who end up hospitalized for COVID-19 had an equal or slightly higher rate of survival than white patients; they were less likely to develop severe illness, be intubated, die, or be discharged to hospice. The survival rate was even higher for Black women.

The authors of the report said the findings present further evidence that social determinants of health play a role in patient outcomes before the ever get to the hospital.

