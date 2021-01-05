Stringer sounds off on NYC’s slow vaccine rollout, shares ideas for ramping it up

NEW YORK CITY — Days after slamming New York City’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as “frustrating” on social media, Comptroller Scott Stringer expanded on his thoughts on the PIX11 Morning News.

The 2021 mayoral candidate discussed the city’s slow vaccine distribution and shared ways in which he thinks New York can speed up vaccinations, while using every available dose.

Stringer said he believes the first step is getting all front-line health care workers vaccinated immediately and that the Department of Health needs the resources to accomplish this.

The comptroller said he is in favor of setting up 24/7 vaccine distribution sites to accomplish faster, widespread vaccinations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has also championed the idea of a 24/7 vaccine operation in the city.

Stringer also laid out his proposed plan in a Twitter thread earlier in the week:

During the pandemic, our public hospital system has proven to be a national leader in #COVID19 testing.



That’s why this vaccine rollout has been so frustrating—we know we can do so much better.



This is the city that never sleeps—let’s act like it.



Here’s what we need to do: — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) January 3, 2021