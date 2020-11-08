‘Stop the rancor, stop the fighting’: Cuomo calls for unity, focus on COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for political unity and a fresh focus on the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, a day after Joe Biden became the projected winner of the presidential election.

During an interview on “This Week With George Stephanopoulos,” New York’s Democratic governor said he thinks it’s a mistake that few Republican leaders have acknowledged Biden’s projected win.

“It is the exact disunity that was just rejected,” Cuomo said. “Stop the rancor, stop the fighting. We have real problems, let’s move on together.”

Biden has already signaled his administration would take a different approach to one of those problems: the coronavirus pandemic.

The president-elect said he will announce COVID-19 task force on Monday.

Cuomo said he believes the country is about to see the worst of the pandemic, and he hopes that governors who cowed to President Donald Trump’s pressure of denying the virus’ impact will soon change course now that his term is coming to an end.

“We’re coming up to the worst two months, I think that we may have seen, vis-à-vis COVID. You see the numbers going crazy all across this country, all across the globe. The scientists said this was going to happen,” the governor said. “Unfortunately the Biden administration doesn’t take office until Jan. 20.”

In the meantime, the Trump administration will begin implementing a COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan that Cuomo said could later pose challenges for Biden.

“The vaccination plan is a huge undertaking; 330 million people have to be vaccinated. This nation only did 120 million COVID tests in seven months,” he said. “If [the Trump administration] rolls out a flawed vaccination plan, it’s going to be a problem because it’s going to be very hard for the Biden administration to turn it back.”

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continued to surge across the country and in New York this weekend.

The U.S. reported more than 126,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.

It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000 as the country has broken its own record for daily cases with nearly every passing day this week.

More than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in New York on Saturday. Cuomo said the state’s positivity rate was 2.19%.

There have been more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S. since the pandemic started.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.