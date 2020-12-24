Staying safe during last-minute holiday shopping

MAHATTAN — Just one day before Christmas, and some New Yorkers are only getting started on their holiday shopping.

Heading out to the stores for those last-minute gifts could be too risky in the middle of the pandemic, but you can still expect to see last-minute shoppers running around to score those gifts in time to place them under the tree.

If you have plans to deliver a gift, you’re likely out of time to get the gift delivered by Christmas, although many stores are offering local delivery options through apps where you order food from like Doordash.

Stores are bracing for what could be the biggest shopping sweep of the season.

For some, that spirit is masked by the pandemic, prompting stores nationwide to enact strict measures to keep people safe.

While many have turned to online shopping this year, gift cards are considered the gift of choice this year.

Resiliency to stay afloat as Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged all New Yorkers to support the local shops who are looking to make a comeback in the new year.

Restialers tried to move up their traditional holiday sales to avoid in-person crowds, but sales dropped in November.

Hopefully, the last-minute rush in December will help stories salvage the 2020 holiday season.

