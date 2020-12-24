Staying safe during last-minute holiday shopping

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAHATTAN — Just one day before Christmas, and some New Yorkers are only getting started on their holiday shopping.

Heading out to the stores for those last-minute gifts could be too risky in the middle of the pandemic, but you can still expect to see last-minute shoppers running around to score those gifts in time to place them under the tree.

If you have plans to deliver a gift, you’re likely out of time to get the gift delivered by Christmas, although many stores are offering local delivery options through apps where you order food from like Doordash.

Stores are bracing for what could be the biggest shopping sweep of the season.

For some, that spirit is masked by the pandemic, prompting stores nationwide to enact strict measures to keep people safe.

While many have turned to online shopping this year, gift cards are considered the gift of choice this year.

Resiliency to stay afloat as Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged all New Yorkers to support the local shops who are looking to make a comeback in the new year.

Restialers tried to move up their traditional holiday sales to avoid in-person crowds, but sales dropped in November.

Hopefully, the last-minute rush in December will help stories salvage the 2020 holiday season.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Man arrested for brutal attack on Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill

Lomo Truck serving up Peruvian food in NJ

Community shocked after man violently attacks Asian woman in Midtown