‘Staten Island is a serious problem’: Areas of NYC on track for more restrictions, Cuomo says

Gracelyn Morris, right, takes the information of a resident before she is given a coronavirus test at the Central Family Life Center in the Stapleton neighborhood of Staten Island, New York, on Nov. 10, 2020.

NEW YORK CITY — Parts of Staten Island and Upper Manhattan could face increased coronavirus restrictions as early as this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned on Sunday as the number of cases in those areas continues to increase.

On Staten Island — a large swath of which is currently a yellow zone — parts of the borough are on the verge of becoming an orange zone and other parts could move into a red zone.

“Staten Island is a serious problem,” Cuomo said. “We’re running into a hospital capacity issue on Staten Island that we have to be dealing with over these next few days.”

The positivity rate in Tottenville on Sunday was 5.6%, according to the state’s data. Bay Terrace and Great Kills each had a positivity rate of 5.5%.

Part of upper Manhattan, meanwhile, is at risk of becoming a yellow zone. The percent of positive cases in Washington Heights on Sunday was 3.9%.

Parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island could also become yellow zones, the governor warned.

Cuomo said unless these communities drastically change in the next few days, he expects increased restrictions to happen in the coming week.

