Staten Island ‘day of action’ Tuesday amid spike in COVID-19 cases

STATEN ISLAND — New York City’s coronavirus Test and Trace Corps shifts its focus to Staten Island on Tuesday amid concerning spikes in the borough’s positivity rate.

The “Day of Action” will see dozens of workers and volunteers spread across 10 locations in Staten Island, distributing PPE, providing information and even helping residents get COVID-19 tests.

One location is right at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George where health-care professionals will be handing out masks and helping get people tested.

Other locations include shopping centers like the Staten Island Mall, Brick Town Center at Charleston and Forest Plaza.

Ted Long, executive director of the Test and Trace Corps, said the main purpose of the “Day of Action” was to test as many people as possible.

With the city’s overall positivity rate reaching 2.3% as of Monday, at least one area of Staten Island is seeing COVID rates as high as 6%.

Tottenville and Great Kills in Staten Island each have positivity rates above 5%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned New Yorkers on Monday that the city is on the brink of a second save of the virus, saying it’s “dangerously close.”

“We can stop a second wave if we act immediately, but we have one last chance and everyone has to be a part of it,” de Blasio said.

Part of the increase in cases is tied to out of state travel and indoor dining and gatherings, according to Long. The rest, though, is difficult to discern.