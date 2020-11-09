State suspends liquor license of LI country club following ‘super-spreader’ wedding

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — A Long Island Country Club has had its liquor license suspended after hosting a “super-spreader” wedding last month that led to more than 30 COVID-19 infections, state officials said Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the North Fork Country Club in Suffolk County held the wedding on Oct. 17, with 113 guests in attendance; that’s more than double the number allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials said. 34 people were infected, 159 people were quarantined and several schools were temporarily closed and shifted to remote learning due to the wedding.

“As we have seen in weddings and similar events across the country during this pandemic, large gatherings can easily be super-spreader events, too often with dire consequences. Hosting one of these events after all New York has been through is obnoxious and irresponsible — not to mention illegal,” Cuomo said. “We are eight months into this pandemic and simply will not tolerate businesses that put New Yorkers at risk. Those who continue to ignore the rules will lose their ability to serve alcohol, and I thank Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and his team for their cooperation in holding these bad actors accountable.”

The state currently limits non-essential gatherings to 50 people.