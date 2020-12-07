State, city health chairs call for NYC to be designated as COVID-19 ‘orange zone’

Coronavirus

Virus outbreak new york

Commuters wearing masks pass through Penn Station, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK CITY — As coronavirus cases in New York City continue to surge, several officials are calling for the city to be designated as a COVID-19 “orange zone.”

City and State Legislative Health Chairs Mark Levine, Carlina Rivera, Gustavo Rivera and Richard Gottfried issued a statement Saturday, calling for immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“New York City is facing a perilous surge in COVID-19. Average daily cases are up 62% in the past two weeks. Hospitalizations are accelerating rapidly, now at over 1,300, the highest since early June. These figures do not yet fully reflect the post-Thanksgiving increase,” they said in a statement.

The chairs argued health care workers would not have the same assistance they received during the spring as cases surge nationwide.

Despite news of a vaccine, they also said the amount will be too limited to impact community spread in the coming months.

The health chairs are calling for immediate action to avoid hospital overcrowding and “needless loss of life” by:

  • Designating NYC an orange zone: This would mandate a pause on indoor dining as well as close gyms, personal-care businesses and other measures.
  • Close non-essential office spaces: New Yorkers who are able to should work from home.

“The failure of the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to approve a desperately needed financial package to relieve struggling small businesses is reprehensible. This has forced local governments to choose between ignoring public health or risking additional negative economic impacts. In the absence of federal relief, we must do everything possible to deploy local resources in support of impacted small businesses and workers.

The mounting COVID-19 threat in New York City leaves us no choice: we must act now to save lives,” the statement said.

New York City was once considered the epicenter of the pandemic in the country. As of Saturday, there have been more than 330,000 positive cases since March.

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

