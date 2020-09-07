Staff member at Long Island high school tests positive for COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — A staff member at New Hyde Park Memorial High School on Long Island has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sewanhaka Central High School District.

The Nassau County Health Department confirmed the result Sunday, prompting a full investigation, which determined nine additional staff members were considered a close contact, according to school officials.

There were no additional known exposures.

Based on state guidelines, the staffer who tested positive will not be allowed to return to school for ten days and a negative test result has been provided.

Close contacts must also quarantine for 14 days.

The Nassau County Health Department advised the school district no additional testing or quarantines are necessary.

The building, including the rooms the staff member attended meetings in, will be cleaned and disinfected.

Unless otherwise notified, the high school is expected to open on Tuesday and Wednesday for staff development days and on Sept. 10 for the first day of in-person instruction for students.