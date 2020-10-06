Spike in COVID cases leads to condemnation, confusion and tension in some parts of NY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Growing concern among local and state health officials about spiking COVID-19 infection rates in several zip codes across New York City — most of them home to sizeable, if not predominantly Orthodox Jewish communities — and the coverage surrounding those spikes, are creating tension.

There continues to be intense resentment in Borough Park, Brooklyn — one of the nine so called Tier 1, “COVID hot spot” zip codes — especially after Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all public and private schools to close, effective Tuesday.

“There really shouldn’t be any reason to do that if we know that people are immune, can’t transmit the virus,” said a young Borough Park resident named David. “In our community, people don’t usually test unless they feel sick.”

But an overwhelming majority of the people PIX11 met Monday night in Borough Park were ok with the media presence and indeed wearing masks, even as they respectfully assert that the Orthodox Jewish community is being unfairly singled out.

De Blasio is also moving forward with plans — still without Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s official consent — to close, effective Wednesday, all non-essential businesses in those “Tier-1” zip codes.

“Until we hear otherwise, our plan is to move ahead Wednesday morning with enforcement in those nine zip codes,” the mayor said.

Cuomo argued Monday that a lack of local enforcement — not just in New York City, but statewide — is how we got into this situation in the first place.

“I am unhappy, statewide, with the enforcement that’s been going on. If you had done the enforcement, these things don’t happen,” the governor said.

Borough Park native David Simon — like many of the people we’ve met and spoken — with do not deny the latest stats, which show at least 3% infection rates for all nine hot spot zip codes.

Borough Park has a nearly 8.5% infection rate over the last two days — the highest of the nine.

Simon asserts health officials are not doing an effective job of breaking the language barrier in places Borough Park, where technology, broadcast news, and the English language often take a backseat to news spread by word of mouth in Yiddish.

“There is a minority of people that don’t think that anything is happening,” he said. “But the majority — that shouldn’t speak for the majority.”