Special enrollment for uninsured New Yorkers extended through end of 2020: Cuomo

NEW YORK — As many in New York continue to face the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the Special Enrollment Period for uninsured New Yorkers has been extended through the end of 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and it’s more important than ever for New Yorkers to have access to high-quality, affordable health insurance,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“New York has resources available to help those who need coverage during this difficult time, and anyone who doesn’t currently have health insurance, regardless of the reason, should visit NY State of Health and enroll today.”

The extension, which goes on through Dec. 31, overlaps with the annual Open Enrollment Period, ensuring people will have continued coverage into 2021 with a break in coverage, according to NY State of Health Executive Director Donna Frescatore.

New Yorkers can apply for coverage through the NY State of Health directly through insurers.

Those who have lost employer coverage must apply within 60 days of losing that coverage and individuals who have lost income may be eligible for Medicaid, the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus or subsidized Qualified Health Plans.

Individuals who enroll in Qualified Health Plans through NY State of Health or directly through insurers by Oct. 15 can choose a coverage start date of either Oct. 1 or Nov. 1. Those enrolling between Oct. 16 and Dec. 15 will have a choice of coverage start date of Nov. 1 or Dec. 1

Those enrolling Dec. 16 through Dec. 31 would get a Jan. 1, 2021 coverage start date.

Consumers will also have the option to continue their enrollment in the same plan in 2021 without a break in coverage.

All New York insurers have also waived cost sharing for COVID-19 testing, according to the governor.

Consumers can apply for coverage online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov , by phone at 1-855-355-5777, and by connecting with a free enrollment assister.