Snowstorm snarls vaccinations, though nearly 1.4 million NYers have already received their first shot

NEW YORK — On a day when a massive storm put the focus on snow instead of shots, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced nearly 1.4 million New Yorkers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, even as large hubs that administer the vaccinations were closed Monday due to a nor’easter.

The governor added that New York state has given out 90% of the first doses it received from the federal government.

He also provided demographic data on hospital workers in the 1A eligibility group who’ve received their shots:

70% of the 1A population is white; 63% received their first vaccine dose

17% of the 1A hospital employees are Black; 10% of them were given shots

10% of the 1A workers who received the vaccine are Latino, slightly higher than the 8% that were eligible

16% of vaccine recipients were Asian

“The entirety of our week seven allocation was delivered to providers yesterday,” the governor said, “and already, New York has administered 90%t of its first doses while prioritizing fairness and equity.”

The state said approximately 7.1 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The number of individuals “still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government,” Cuomo’s press office said in a statement.

The governor’s information was released in the afternoon, several hours after new director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky joined Chief White House Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to talk about virus variants and why getting vaccinated is still so important.

“Viruses cannot mutate if they don’t replicate,” Fauci noted. “You can stop replications by vaccinating widely,” he said. “You are going to prevent the emergence of variants here in our country.”

The CDC director spoke about these variants, which come from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil.

Both Walensky and Fauci said vaccines seem to provide good protection against the variants, especially in preventing ICU hospitalizations and death. The South African variant is most resistant to the vaccine.

Walensky said 471 cases of variants have been reported in 33 states.

She also said, “Now is not the time to travel.”

On this Feb. 1, Walensky observed that January was a terrible month for the United States.

“Over 90,000 deaths recorded in January alone,” Walensky told reporters.

PIX11 touched base with Dr. Laila Woc-Colburn, an infectious disease expert at Emory University in Atlanta. She has frequently helped us understand the science of COVID-19 since the crisis began in earnest last March 2020.

She pointed out that even though the Johnson & Johnson Phase 3 trial of its one-dose vaccine had an efficacy rate of just over 60%, it was very successful in preventing severe disease from COVID-19.

“They reduced it 85%,” Woc-Colburn said.

Regarding the vaccines receiving the most attention, she said, “Vaccines are lowering the number of deaths and hospitalizations for serious disease.”

The doctor said 75% of the firefighters in LA County have now been vaccinated, and health officials there have lowered the COVID-19 positivity rate from 15% to 3% among fire personnel.

Woc-Colburn said Americans should not be afraid of the quick development of the coronavirus vaccines, because they need to remember all the money and talent invested into the 24/7 research and testing.

“If you allocate money and time and research, you are going to make the research move faster,” she said.

The infectious disease expert has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, “and I don’t have side effects from them,” she told PIX11.

Despite being vaccinated, the doctor noted that she still wears her mask in the hospital and said this of getting the shot, “It’s the only way that we’re going to go back to what is normal.”

“The idea is to be able to accomplish [vaccinations] so that we can have a fall and a summer,” she said.