ShopRite to vaccinate NJ health care workers with Moderna vaccine, company says

NEW JERSEY — A popular New Jersey grocery chain is joining the list of retail pharmacies that will be a part of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, the company said Monday.

Thirty-nine ShopRite pharmacies in New Jersey will administer COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers as a part of a partnership with the state of New Jersey, HHS and the CDC.

They’ll take the same phased approach prescribed by the federal government.

“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said pharmicist Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh. He’s an executive at ShopRite’s Wakefern arm.

In its first shipment, ShopRite received Moderna vaccines, the company said.

For more information on eligibility or to make an appointment, visit vaccines.shoprite.com.