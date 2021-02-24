Shopping online eases isolation for older adults

NEW YORK — Older adults are learning to shop online for the first time during the pandemic.

Spending for people 65 and older shot up 60% last year from a year earlier. Even though they still spend less than the total population, they are the fastest-growing group of online shoppers by age group.

It’s not easy for many, and children and nursing-home staff often have to help.

Grocery delivery services are trying to cater to them. But there are many barriers.

Millions can’t shop online at all, because they don’t have internet or devices. Those who can struggle with the basics of using an app.

