‘She’s a month shy of 108’: NJ woman has beaten COVID-19 and Spanish flu

MIDDLETOWN, NJ — A 107-year-old New Jersey resident has now beaten two pandemics: the Spanish flu and COVID-19.

Anna Del Priore fought off the Spanish flu as a child in Brooklyn, according to a spokeswoman for Sunrise Senior Living. That illness didn’t hold her back; she walked over a mile a day to to meet up with friends for coffee at McDonald’s until she turned 100.

Coronavirus hasn’t held Del Priore back either, Laura Halle, a caregiver at Brighton Gardens in Middletown, said. Del Priore has been active since her June recovery.

“People don’t believe me. It’s really been amazing to watch her journey,” Halle said. “She’s a month shy of 108 and she gets up, combs her hair, walks and dances.”

Del Priore’s husband was a professional tango dancer. She stands up and dances whenever music she hears music played Brighton Gardens, family and team members at the facility said.

“For the rest of my life, I’ll be able to say I met and loved someone who’s made it this far and stayed healthy,” Halle said.

Del Priore’s sister, a 105-year-old Queens resident, also beat coronavirus.