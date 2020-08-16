Sheriffs bust illegal raves in Brooklyn; organizers arrested for violation of local emergency law

The New York City Sheriff’s Office busted two illegal raves in Brooklyn, officials said Sunday. (New York City Sheriff’s Office)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — The New York City Sheriff’s Office busted two illegal raves in Brooklyn, officials said Sunday.

Both parties were in Sunset Park where there’s been an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

More than 180 people were found at a party on 47th Street near Third Avenue in Sunset Park, according to the New York City Sheriff’s Office. The organizers were arrested and charged with multiple alcohol beverage control law offenses, narcotics possession and violation of local emergency law. Deputy sheriffs seized the alcohol.

Another rave was shut down nearby on 51st Street near Second Avenue, officials said. There were more than 100 people inside. Deputy sheriffs arrested the organizer on alcohol beverage control law offenses and violation of local emergency law. Alcohol stock was also seized.

The crackdown continues amid more record-low coronavirus data in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said..

“We must not become complacent and risk slipping backwards — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough,” Gov. Cuomo said Sunday.