Several European countries halt UK flights amid fears over new COVID-19 strain

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Netherlands Virus Outbreak

FILE- In this Friday Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, A traveller wearing a face mask checks the flight departures at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands is banning flights from the United Kingdom for the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in Britain does not reach its shores.

BERLIN — Several European Union nations have banned flights from the U.K. and Germany was considering limiting such flights to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England does not establish a strong foothold on the continent.

The Netherlands banned flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year while Belgium issued a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight and also halted train links to Britain.

Austria and Italy said they would halt flights from the U.K. but did not give details on any timing of the ban.

The World Health Organization said it was working with the U.K. to better understand the new variant.

