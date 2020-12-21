Service cuts and layoffs avoided at MTA with federal funding

NEW YORK — A new stimulus package making its way through Congress Monday night includes $4 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The MTA recently approved a budget that assumed $4.5 billion in federal aid for 2021 to defray costs and revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials cautioned that proposed service cuts of up to 40% on buses and subways and up to 50% on regional rail lines could be considered next year if the federal government doesn’t grant the MTA’s request for $12 billion in aid over the next four years.

MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye told PIX11 News Monday was a day to focus on the positive.

“This crucial funding will allow us to get through 2021 without devastating service cuts and layoffs of over 9,000 colleagues. We are still facing an $8 billion deficit in the years ahead, but this is a promising first step that will help protect the local, state and national economies in the short term,” Foye said.

Transit advocates issued statements about a need for long-term funding. Congestion pricing and gas taxes will be discussed next year.

The Transport Workers Union has also called for new funding and Local 100 worked to avoid layoffs.