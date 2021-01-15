Seniors anxious as supply problems remain for COVID-19 vaccine

WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Seniors want their vaccine shots!

New York Gov. Cuomo is saying it may take up to a year before everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can get one.

Many older New Yorkers are having a nightmarish time just trying to get an appointment.

”I think it is really confusing, especially for seniors who might not know how to do the clicks and connect to links,” Robin Casey, a 68-year-old Chelsea resident, told PIX11 News.

The music teacher spent hours navigating the complicated city and state vaccination websites, finally landing a March 8 appointment, but now she worries about the vaccine running out.

“I worry about those that received that first dose and may not be able to get a second dose that is effective,” Casey added.

She has good reason to worry. Right now, seven million New Yorkers are eligible because they are 65 and older or hold the qualifying jobs.

That’s half of New York’s adult population, but the supply of doses is low and decreasing.

“We actually got less this week. We went from 300,00 to 250,000,” Gov. Cuomo said at a news conference.

Mt. Sinai and NYU Langone medical centers have canceled or stopped making appointments and the city’s Brooklyn Army Terminal vaccination site turned people away today.

“We’re running out of vaccine,” Mayor de Blasio said on WNYC Friday. “We will run out next week, unless there’s a different approach from the federal government,” the mayor added.

Lou Corsi, 73, knows firsthand. The New Rochelle resident got a coveted Mount Sinai appointment for next Tuesday, only to get another email saying it’s been canceled because of a sudden decrease in availability.

“I was very disappointed. We’re in the most vulnerable age group,” Corsi told PIX11 News. “With the new strain and everything being uncertain, I’d like the vaccine sooner rather than later.