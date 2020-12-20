Congress seals agreement on $900 billion in COVID relief

WASHINGTON — After months of arguing, relief is coming.

House and Senate leaders finalized a “major rescue package” of around $900 billion, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday. The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

“We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: more help is on the way,” he said.

It’s “packed” with policies to help Americans, McConnell said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed the delay on Republicans in Congress. She said she considered the agreement a first step and said that more needed to be done.

Sen. Chuck Schumer agreed there was more to be done.

“Anyone who thinks this bill is enough does not know what’s going on in America,” he said.

The final agreement was reached after a breakthrough over Federal Reserve emergency powers was resolved by the Senate’s top Democrat and a senior conservative Republican.

The bill’s text must be finalized, then given to the House and Senate for a vote. Then it will head to President Donald Trump to sign. Lawmakers are hoping to move the process along quickly. President Trump has not been involved in recent talks about a relief package, and it is not clear how he will respond to the latest deal.

