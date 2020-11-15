‘Second wave of COVID-19 is now here’: NJ reports record number of new cases for 2nd day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey reported a record number of new cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Gov. Phil Murphy said 4,540 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday — up from the previous known record high of 4,395 on Friday.

“A second wave of COVID-19 is now here. As we begin the holiday season, plan accordingly and keep social distancing and safety in mind,” Murphy tweeted Sunday. “We must redouble our efforts and crush the curve like we did last spring. Our lives literally depend on it.”

Prior to this weekend, the highest number of daily coronavirus cases reported in the state was 4,391 on April 17, according to state Health Department data. However, the state’s testing capacity at the time was not as robust as it is now.

In September, Murphy announced the state would receive 2.6 million BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which can produce results within 15 minutes. The first 170,000 tests were distributed in early October.

