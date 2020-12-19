Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez, other NY, NJ lawmakers receive coronavirus vaccines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK — Among the first wave of coronavirus vaccinations were some of New York’s most high profile lawmakers in Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that he received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday.

“The vaccine is safe and effective and I encourage everyone to take it as it becomes available,” Schumer, who said he took it on advice of Capitol physicians, said in a tweet.

When asked for video of the vaccination, a spokesperson for the senator told us they hadn’t done video because of social distancing guidelines.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez documented the experience of taking the vaccine on Instagram.

Ocasio-Cortez explained that it had become available through a “continuity of governance” plan.

“I would would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated.”

New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. also tweeted about his experience, becoming the first New Jersey lawmaker to say they’d been vaccinated.

Other local lawmakers also publicly took the vaccine.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY)

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY)

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY)

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY)

Rep. John Katko (R-NY)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ)

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY)

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?