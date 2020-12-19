Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez, other NY, NJ lawmakers receive coronavirus vaccines

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK — Among the first wave of coronavirus vaccinations were some of New York’s most high profile lawmakers in Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that he received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday.

At the advice of the attending physician in the Capitol, I received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine today.



The vaccine is safe and effective, and I encourage everyone to take it as it becomes available. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 19, 2020

“The vaccine is safe and effective and I encourage everyone to take it as it becomes available,” Schumer, who said he took it on advice of Capitol physicians, said in a tweet.

When asked for video of the vaccination, a spokesperson for the senator told us they hadn’t done video because of social distancing guidelines.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez documented the experience of taking the vaccine on Instagram.

Ocasio-Cortez explained that it had become available through a “continuity of governance” plan.

“I would would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated.”

New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. also tweeted about his experience, becoming the first New Jersey lawmaker to say they’d been vaccinated.

Today, I received my coronavirus vaccine.I encourage everyone to get it when it becomes available.



This is how we DEFEAT this deadly disease and reopen society completely and safely! pic.twitter.com/4CAer80VYR — Rep. Donald Payne Jr (@RepDonaldPayne) December 19, 2020

Other local lawmakers also publicly took the vaccine.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY)

Today I got my first shot. My trust has always been in science and physicians, and they’ve determined that the vaccine is safe and effective.



I know there’s skepticism, especially in communities like mine, but this is how we turn the page on the pandemic and return to normal. pic.twitter.com/j7WTi5oPG7 — Rep. Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) December 19, 2020

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY)

It is with full confidence in science and the safety of the vaccine that I took the COVID-19 vaccine this morning.



As the distribution continues, I encourage all New Yorkers to take this step. Armed with science and a collective desire to defeat this virus, we will prevail. pic.twitter.com/3OggmMcvhZ — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) December 19, 2020

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY)

The COVID-19 vaccine will help protect our communities and save lives. Yesterday, I received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and I will continue to wear a mask, social distance, and follow the advice of medical experts to stop the spread. https://t.co/xEguFLvUBm — Antonio Delgado (@DelgadoforNY19) December 19, 2020

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY)

Today, I received dose #1 of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.



This vaccine is safe, effective, and painless.



Working together, we will continue to distribute these modern miracles and bring an end to COVID-19. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xjcJiVxHYs — Tom Reed (@RepTomReed) December 19, 2020

Rep. John Katko (R-NY)

In accordance with guidance issued by Congress’s Office of the Attending Physician, today I joined many of my colleagues in receiving my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/ncfWryvWgi — Rep. John Katko (@RepJohnKatko) December 18, 2020

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ)

Following the guidance of the Attending Physician and through a continuity of government allocation, I received the first of two vaccine shots and I encourage everyone to do the same when it’s available to you. Vaccines are safe, effective, and how we take care of our community. pic.twitter.com/YkP2fpCUhV — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) December 20, 2020

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)

Yesterday I got my Covid-19 vaccine at the recommendation of the Attending Physician of Congress under the continuity of government plan. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they are able, and to continue to #WearAMask and #SocialDistance in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/mL34vnnLuk — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) December 20, 2020

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY)

Today, I received the first of two shots of the #COVID19 vaccine upon the advice of the attending physician at the U.S. Capitol.



The vaccine is safe and effective, and I encourage everyone in my district & NYC to take it as it becomes widely available. pic.twitter.com/wKZTLjhk3G — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) December 19, 2020