Schools chancellor explains updated school reopening plans

NEW YORK — Parents have until Friday to decide what the school year will look like for their kids.

The choice between fully remote learning or a hybrid model comes as the state continues to review details on reopening plans submitted by each school district.

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza discusses the city’s new reopening plans that are under review by state education officials.

School will not look like how it did last fall, according to Carranza. For instance, there will be an increase in PPE, handwashing and sanitation.

“It’s going to look different, it’s not going to be back to the good old days,” he said.

Protocols will limit the amount of human contact.

This includes having no more than nine to twelve students in a classroom, depending on the square footage of the classrooms. For schools with more students, officials are looking into extra spaces, including gymnasiums, cafeterias.

Parents can opt to enroll their kids in remote learning at any time, however those who opted for remote learning cannot change to have their students in hybrid in-person learning until “some date in the future.”

Carranza also discusses what will be done if students or teachers test positive for COVID-19 and whether or not they will fully close the school or just the classroom.