Salvation Army distributes 1,000 masks at soup kitchen

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Hundreds of New Yorkers in need got masks as well as a meal in Manhattan Monday.

The Salvation Army handed out 1,000 masks to people getting lunch at the organization’s community center on 14th Street.

The filtered, washable masks were donated by The Halo Company, which makes PPE.

Officials with the non-profit said the outreach is important because many of the people it serves do not have the resources to buy facial coverings.

