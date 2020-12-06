Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump says

Rudy Giuliani visits “Cavuto” On FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on September 23, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said Sunday.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with local officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump tweeted. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

Late Sunday, Giuliani thanked people on Twitter for their prayers.

“I’m getting great care and feeling good, he tweeted. “Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

His son, Andrew Giuliani, recently tested positive.