Rita Ora says sorry for lockdown-breaching birthday party amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Rita Ora

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 file photo, singer Rita Ora poses for photographers upon her arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON — British singer Rita Ora has apologized for breaking lockdown rules by holding a birthday party, saying it was “a serious and inexcusable error of judgment.”

The Sun newspaper ran photos of Ora and others arriving at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London’s Notting Hill area on Saturday. Under England’s lockdown rules, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout and delivery, and people are barred from meeting indoors with members of other households.

Ora said on Instagram that she had held “a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.” She said she realized “how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

Britain has Europe’s worst coronavirus death toll, at over 58,000.

