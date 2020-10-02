Risk factors to consider after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Prior to Friday’s early morning tweet from President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sharing their COVID-19 diagnoses with the world, doctors have warned numerous risk factors can place people at higher risk of coronavirus complications.

Trump’s age and weight are two of the biggest risk factors he has associated with the virus, and may cause complications in the coming days, according to doctors.

It’s in the second week of testing positive when the patient’s outcome for recovery is most telling, doctors said.

According to medical experts, the president, 74, is in a vulnerable category, where eight out of every 10 deaths attributed to the virus in the U-S have been among those 65 and older.

While President Trump has been reported to have high cholesterol and considered obese for his height, his doctor pronounced him in very good health last year after his full medical checkup.

White House aides have called the commander in chief the most-tested man in the country, although he has repeatedly downplayed mask-wearing and social distancing.

Patients are at much higher risk of dying if they develop a bad pneumonia.

Other risk factors include heavy smoking, diabetes or heart disease.

Doctors said mild symptoms at onset are not indicators someone would avoid complications.

The one-week mark often signals where people either improve or decline.

Trump’s physician said the president and the first lady are both well and plan to remain within the White House during their quarantine.

Several of the president’s upcoming scheduled events have been canceled, including a rally in Florida.

