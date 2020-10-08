Restrictions take effect Thursday in NYC’s COVID-19 ‘cluster zones’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City begins enforcement Thursday of new state-mandated restrictions in the city’s “hot spots” seeing continued upticks in coronavirus cases.

More than 1,000 city personnel, along with the NYPD, will be out making sure people and businesses follow the rules and understand which “cluster zone” they fall under.

Individuals can now be fined up to $1,000 for refusing to wear a face covering or social distance. Establishments and houses of worship could face fines up to $15,000 for violating mass-gathering restrictions.

No zip code is fully in the red or orange zones, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. He also said the city is monitoring rising cases in Crown Heights and Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

The “red zone” is the cluster itself, while “orange zones” are the immediate areas surrounding the clusters. “Yellow zones” are areas deemed “precautionary.”

The city launched a “zone finder” virtual tool Wednesday evening to help residents determine if they were in a COVID-19 “hot spot.”

The closures will continue for a minimum of 14 days, according to de Blasio. A reevaluation will be made after the 14 days.

Businesses and residents were anxious and upset over the closures and restrictions , but both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio said it needs to be done to stop the spread of the virus.

Breakdown of the restrictions in each zone:

Red Zone – Cluster itself



Houses of Worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: Prohibited

Businesses: Only essential businesses open

Dining: Takeout only

Schools: Closed for in-person learning, remote only

Orange Zone — Warning



Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care

Dining: Takeout and outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Closed for in-person learning, remote only

Yellow Zone — Precautionary



Houses of Worship: 50% capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday