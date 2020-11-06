Restaurants review COVID-19 restrictions and forecasts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It’s shaping up to be a nice November weekend around New York City.

Business and restaurant owners watch the forecast and the current restrictions due to the pandemic.

On Friday, the state announced the easing of some rules in the areas that had been designed as hotspots due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Central Queens remains in the yellow zone. A smaller part of Brooklyn is also in the yellow zone, which advises precaution. Outdoor dining is allowed as well as indoor at 25% capacity.

The mainly residential areas along Ocean Parkway from 18th Avenue in Kensington South to the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn remain in the red zone. That means restaurants are take out only, non-essential gatherings are prohibited and houses of worship are at 25% capacity.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the measures and strategies are working.

Gaurav Anand is the chef and owner of three restaurants in the city, including Bhatti Indian Grill on Lexington Avenue and East 27th Street.

“People want to be out and be in a nice place,” he said.

They designed their outdoor area to resemble a rose garden.