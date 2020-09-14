Restaurant workers in NYC rally for support, guidance on indoor dining

MANHATTAN — Restaurant workers from across the five boroughs rallied at City Hall Monday, lashing out against state and city leaders over what they say is a lack of support and guidance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of industry workers marched in solidarity with the New York Restaurant Association.

AIR11 was over the scene Monday morning as the protest swelled, a build up of six months of frustration since restaurants were forced to end indoor dining services in mid-March.

Workers lambasted the state’s plan to allow indoor dining with a 25% cap, which is set to begin Sept. 30.

As the rally got underway, Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed some of their criticisms.

“At this immediate moment we have to be very smart about each move we make and make sure it’s based on the data and the science,” the mayor said during a coronavirus briefing.

